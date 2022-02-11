Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Digital Turbine also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of APPS opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

