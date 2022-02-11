DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Achieves $322.12 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $322.12 million and $5.66 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00244305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits' official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

