Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,334 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of PerkinElmer worth $157,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PKI opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.31. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

