Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,395 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Hologic worth $152,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.17 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.