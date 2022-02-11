Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.47% of Sanderson Farms worth $145,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

SAFM opened at $181.89 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.