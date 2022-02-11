Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,405,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.15% of Xerox worth $149,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of XRX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

