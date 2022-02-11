Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $160.22 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.41% of Werner Enterprises worth $160,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

