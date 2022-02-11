Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,659 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.40% of Plexus worth $163,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $788,159. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $79.08 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

