Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Diodes stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 335,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Diodes has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,446 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

