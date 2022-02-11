DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.60

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.60 and traded as low as C$2.02. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 25,354 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)
