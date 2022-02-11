DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.60

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.60 and traded as low as C$2.02. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 25,354 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

