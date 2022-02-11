Divisar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,038 shares during the period. Primoris Services accounts for about 2.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

