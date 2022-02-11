Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 77,509 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,509 shares during the period. Fabrinet accounts for 4.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Fabrinet worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.35. 242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

