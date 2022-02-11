dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 704.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOTDF remained flat at $$1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $11.25.

DOTDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

