Doximity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 305% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,200 call options.

Shares of DOCS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. Doximity has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Doximity by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Doximity by 898.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

