Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $631.50

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 631.50 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 629.52 ($8.51), with a volume of 355926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($8.30).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 925 ($12.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.80) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($9.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.98) to GBX 980 ($13.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 595.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 517.55.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.05), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($134,102.30).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

