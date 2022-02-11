Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives $925.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 925 ($12.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $$8.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

