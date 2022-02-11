DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
NYSE DRD opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
