DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE DRD opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

