Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 3,952,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

