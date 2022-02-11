Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Announces GBX 12.60 Dividend

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.80) on Friday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.70 ($4.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523.84 ($7.08). The company has a market capitalization of £91.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 483.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.32.

Get Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust alerts:

In other Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust news, insider Angela Lane sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.09), for a total transaction of £5,313.36 ($7,185.07).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.