Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,347 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,348.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62).

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

