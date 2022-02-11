Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $16,380,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,306. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

