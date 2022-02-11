Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.
BROS stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,178. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
