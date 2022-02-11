Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 11,100 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of REV Group worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in REV Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in REV Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $897.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

