Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $793,000 Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 129.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,009,451 shares of company stock worth $31,827,739. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.