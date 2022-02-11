Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

