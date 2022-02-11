Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 159,949 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 31.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

