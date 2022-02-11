Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 124,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

SIRI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.