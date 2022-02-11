Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,091 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $231.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

