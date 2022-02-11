Dynamite Hits Market Cap of $18,899.28 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $18,899.28 and approximately $72,573.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00328556 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.71 or 0.01198657 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,009 coins and its circulating supply is 387,302 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

