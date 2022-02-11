Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:DT opened at $45.42 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.23, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

