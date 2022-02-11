Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,849. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.
