Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,849. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.