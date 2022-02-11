Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “
DYN stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.95.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
