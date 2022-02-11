Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

DYN stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

