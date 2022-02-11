Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DEA opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.48.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.