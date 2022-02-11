Eaton Vance Management Buys 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $232,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 715.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,586.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,230. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,588.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,750.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,971.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

