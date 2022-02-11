Eaton Vance Management Has $204.77 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,107 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $204,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,781 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.94. 197,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,273,066. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

