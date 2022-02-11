Eaton Vance Management Has $661.95 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 320.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469,383 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $661,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 302.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 296.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $200,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 297.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 332.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.54. 510,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,196,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

