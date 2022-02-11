Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,392 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of AbbVie worth $412,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. 51,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,541. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.