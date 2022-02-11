Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,699 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $271,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

HD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.13. 19,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.38 and its 200 day moving average is $362.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

