eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,074 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 150,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,770. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

