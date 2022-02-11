ECN Capital Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.42. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 92.81.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

