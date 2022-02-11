Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Ecolab worth $83,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $187.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,652 shares of company stock worth $8,791,112 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

