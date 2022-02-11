Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.34

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.34 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), with a volume of 71 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.34.
Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)
Featured Stories
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.