Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.34

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.34 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), with a volume of 71 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.34.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

