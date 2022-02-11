Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.740-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.74-3.02 EPS.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 765,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,630. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

