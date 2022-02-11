Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of EPC opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

