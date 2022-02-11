Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.740-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.74-3.02 EPS.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 765,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,630. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

