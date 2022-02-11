Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $37,381.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00305994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,335,898 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

