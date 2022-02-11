Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $3,983,368. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

