Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $239.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.78. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

