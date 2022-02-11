Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $203.44 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $203.44 or 0.00466528 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.22 billion and $462.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00208005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00027232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00068548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,720,663 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

