Empyrean Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,226,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.